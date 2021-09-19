Mike Williams start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 of the NFL season brings us a cross-conference matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys that figures to be an entertaining game between powerful offenses. After surrendering four passing touchdowns in their opening-week loss to Tampa Bay, will Mike Williams be the latest wide receiver to have his way with the Cowboys’ secondary?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Fantasy managers have spent the last few years waiting patiently for the real Mike Williams to show up — the potential game-changing wide receiver out of Clemson that was selected with the No. 7-overall pick in the 2017 draft. While he’s had his highs, injuries and inconsistencies have plagued a large portion of Williams’ career to this point. Yet, the narrative could quickly change if his Week 1 performance over the Washington Football Team is a sign of things to come.

Of those signs, obviously, the touchdown and eight receptions jump off the page, but the most encouraging figure was the number of targets he received (12). If Justin Herbert is going to call on Williams ten or more times a game, the fifth-year receiver could be in for a career season. He’ll have a good chance at sustaining his fast start as he faces a Cowboys secondary that has struggled to defend the pass.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Williams is going to see 12 passes come his way then it’s a no-brainer to start him this week against the Cowboys. There’s no way of knowing if he’ll actually see that many targets, but as the Chargers’ WR2 against a Dallas team that’ll put up points, Williams could benefit from the game script as well. Start Mike Williams.