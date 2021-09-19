Jared Cook start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

With Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott set to face off at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the Week 2 battle between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys has a chance to be one of the highest-scoring games of the week. Will passing rule the game? If so, can Jared Cook be the second tight end this season to torture the Dallas defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Jared Cook

One of the surprises of Week 1 was the inclusion of Jared Cook in the Los Angeles Chargers’ passing attack, who was seen as a risk to lose some volume to Donald Parham Jr. The 13-year veteran saw the third-most targets (8) of any Charger, trailing only Keenan Allen’s 13 and Mike Willliams’ 12. His five catches for 56 yards were also good for the third-best on the team. Looking at the big picture, Cook won the target share over tight ends Stephen Anderson and Donald Parham Jr., who combined for one catch on three targets, and the tight end targets should continue to favor Cook so long as he stays efficient with his reps. Cook could be in for another big week against a Dallas Cowboys defense that gave up two receiving touchdowns to the tight end position last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s a good chance that Jared Cook is not rostered in your fantasy league, and if you’re looking to stream the tight end position this week he is a recommended play. Cook could benefit from what should be a high-scoring matchup.