AJ Green start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals replaced aging former superstar wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald with slightly less aged former superstar Aj Green this offseason. There was some early hope that Green might recapture at least a little of his former magic, but so far, we’re not seeing that.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

Green was targeted six times in last week’s win over the Titans, but he was only able to come away with two catches for a total of 25 yards. He did have more targets than Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore, but those two easily out-produced him.

The Vikings are coming to town this week, and this game should feature plenty of points. But with DeAndre Hopkins an unstoppable force in the passing game and Kirk and Moore threatening with big plays, there’s just not a case to be made for putting Green into fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit AJ Green.