Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The season opener last week was a solid outing for Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds. In a big win over the Tennessee Titans, Edmonds rolled up more than 100 yards from scrimmage, getting meaningful work in both facets of the offense. Despite being part of a split backfield in Arizona, Edmonds enters this week’s game against the Vikings with some fantasy appeal.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds had 12 carries 63 yards last week. He was out-carried by backfield mate James Conner (16 rushing attempts), who ended up getting some extra garbage time work. Edmonds also caught four passes for another 43 yards on the day. Even if Conner has a slight edge in the ground game, Edmonds’ work as a receiving threat out of the backfield gives him an edge.

The Vikings gave up a big game to Bengals running back Joe Mixon last week, including 127 yards on the ground and another 23 through the air.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Chase Edmonds.