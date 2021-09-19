James Conner start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After letting Kenyan Drake walk in the offseason, the Arizona Cardinals went out and signed running back James Conner. He’s part of a committee with incumbent Chase Edmonds, a situation that will limit his fantasy appeal from time to time, but this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings is an attractive matchup for Conner.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner had an edge over Edmonds in rushing attempts last week against the Titans, 16 to 12. He scratched out 53 yards on his 16 carries. He was not targeted in the passing game, which is to be expected.

What gives Conner some fantasy football potential this week is the matchup against the Vikings. They were gashed last week by Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who had 127 rushing yards and a touchdown on 29 carries, as well as another 23 yards on four catches. Even with limited touches, Conner can still put up solid numbers this week. Plus, if Arizona finds itself leading late, which could easily happen, Conner would see more work in garbage time. He’s a decent Flex option this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start James Conner.