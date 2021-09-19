DeAndre Hopkins start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Death, taxes and DeAndre Hopkins dominating the competition, there are few things you can count on in life beyond those three. The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was at it again last week, and he should be in line for another big day with the Vikings coming to town this Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins caught six passes on eight targets last week against the Titans. He turned those catches into 83 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been successful throughout his career, with a variety of quarterbacks, so it’s no surprise that he and Kyler Murray formed an instant connection when the Cardinals traded for the veteran receiver last year.

The Vikings gave up 366 net passing yards to the Bengals last week, including a 101-yard, one-score game from rookie Ja’Marr Chase. Hopkins shouldn’t have any problem matching that. He’s one of the best receivers in the game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start DeAndre Hopkins.