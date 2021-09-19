Kyler Murray start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

You don’t have to be an Arizona Cardinals fan to appreciate quarterback Kyler Murray. Now in his third season as a pro, he’s become one of the game’s most exciting players to watch. He’s also turned into one of the better fantasy football producers too, a guy who belongs in your lineup every week he’s playing.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Murray had a huge game last week, powering his Cardinals past the Tennessee Titans. He completed 21 of 32 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He added another touchdown on five carries, along with 20 rushing yards. It’s hard to think of a better way to start the season.

He has a great matchup this week at home against the Minnesota Vikings, in what should be one of the week’s highest point totals. He’s one of those players who belongs in your lineup every week, and he has the potential for another big outing in Week 2.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Kyler Murray.