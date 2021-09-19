Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Dak Prescott came out guns blazing in the Dallas Cowboys’ season opener last Thursday night and any concerns over his fantasy viability coming off multiple injuries were put to bed.

The veteran quarterback looked just like his old self and put the team in a position to knock off the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers late. He and his Cowboys will now be traveling out west to Los Angeles for a Sunday afternoon showdown with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Prescott had a superb stat line in the 31-29 loss to the Bucs last Thursday, throwing for 403 yards, three touchdowns, and just one interception. He did notably attempt 58 passes in the game however, a byproduct of Dallas abandoning the run game early to avoid Tampa’s vicious front seven.

He won’t attempt nearly as many passes against the Chargers but he should still be very productive on the road once again.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You absolutely start Dak Prescott, no question. He came out of the gate and put up the sixth most points among starting quarterbacks in ESPN leagues. Start him if you have him.