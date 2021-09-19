Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys second-string running back Tony Pollard didn’t really produce much in the team’s 31-29 season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday night.

The tailback got a handful of touches in both the running and passing games in the setback. Let’s look into his fantasy value heading into Sunday’s battle at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Pollard had just three carries for 14 yards in the loss and that was more due to the Cowboys abandoning the run game early as a result of Tampa’s vicious run defense. This affected starter Ezekiel Elliott as well, who only had 11 carries for 33 yards. Pollard was more productive as a receiver threat, however, snagging all four of his targets for 29 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has already indicated his desire to feed Zeke more carries, so that’ll cut down any consistent production Pollard has. Considering that the Chargers shutdown Washington Football Team backup running backs Jaret Patterson and J.D. McKissic last week, I’d sit Pollard for Sunday. There are better options.