CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys quickly shifted towards a pass-happy offense in last Thursday’s opener at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one of the biggest beneficiaries was second-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

The young wideout had a big performance in prime time, even with teammate Amari Cooper having an even bigger game. We’ll look at Lamb’s fantasy prospects heading into Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Lamb caught seven of his 15 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 31-29 loss to the Bucs last Saturday. He had a penchant for making big receptions, evidenced by him averaging 14.9 yards per reception throughout the game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The presence of Amari Cooper will always cut into the potential number of targets that Lamb could be getting and it’s highly unlikely that quarterback Dak Prescott attempts 58 passes against the Chargers like he did against the Bucs.

With Michael Gallups injury however, there’s an even bigger need for CeeDee to produce and chances are he will deliver the goods once again. Start him.