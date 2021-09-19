 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Amari Cooper ahead of the Cowboys Week 2 matchup against the Chargers.

By Nick Simon
Don’t miss out on Dak Prescott’s DFS Price against the Chargers

The concerns over Amari Cooper’s ankle heading into the season went straight out the window in the Dallas Cowboys’ season opening loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday night.

Cooper looked like his prime self and was a force in the team nearly pulling off the win on the road against the defending Super Bowl champions. But what are his fantasy prospects for Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Cooper was a monster for Dallas, catching 13 of his 17 targets for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He and fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb benefitted greatly from the team abandoning run early as quarterback Dak Prescott attempted 58 passes throughout the game.

While there most likely won’t be that many pass attempts in this Sunday’s matchup at the Los Angeles Chargers, Cooper remains the bonafide top option for Prescott.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s no questions about this, Cooper is a definitive start for this week.

