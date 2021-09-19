Cedrick Wilson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys head into Week 2 without wide receiver Michael Gallup. Their No. 3 receiver suffered a calf strain in Week 1 and was placed on injured reserve. He can return after sitting out a minimum of three weeks, which means he will not be back on the field until October.

Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb are Dak Prescott’s top two receivers. Gallup followed, but he will be replaced by Cedrick Wilson in the rotation. Last week, Gallup played 50 snaps and caught four of seven targets for 36 yards. Wilson played 34 snaps and caught three targets for 24 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson

Wilson will see more snaps as the No. 3 receiver, but likely will remain firmly behind Cooper and Lamb in the pecking order for Prescott. More than likely we see Cooper and Lamb get an increase in their target share. Last week, Cooper was targeted 17 times and Lamb was targeted 15 times. Cooper finished the game with 13 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns while Lamb finished with seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. They are Dak’s top two targets by a longshot.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wilson holds little value in more standard re-draft leagues. He holds modest value in keeper and dynasty leagues, and the occasional deeper re-draft league, but he is not someone to start in Week 2 against the Chargers.