Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys ended up audibling to a pass-happy offensive attack in last Thursday’s 31-29 season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with quarterback Dak Prescott making 58 pass attempts throughout the night.

Both tight ends Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz made contributions in the losing effort, so what are their fantasy prospects heading into Sunday’s battle at the Los Angeles Chargers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TEs Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz

Schultz was able to get himself a decent number of looks on Thursday, catching all six of his targets for 45 yards. Jarwin caught three of his four targets for a meager 20 yards against the Bucs and it’s clear that he’s the No. 2 option behind Schultz.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s highly unlikely that the Cowboys will completely abandon the run game again on Sunday and one would imagine a bulk of the tight end targets will go towards Schultz. Start him if you can and sit Jarwin.