Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Hayden Hurst wanted to be the number one tight end and that played a factor in his trade from Baltimore to Atlanta. With the fourth overall pick in this years draft, the Falcons selected Kyle Pitts. He is their number one guy moving forward and Hurst will be no more than a complement for the time-being.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TEs Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst

In Week 1, Kyle Pitts had a relatively quiet game. He had just four receptions for 31 yards. Hayden Hurst had four receptions for 28 yards. Neither scored a touchdown, however the main difference between the two was Pitts having eight targets to Hurst’s four.

In their opening night matchup against the Cowboys, the Buccaneers defense allowed Dalton Schultz to catch six passes for 45 yards. I would say both Pitts and Hurst are better than Schultz. Ryan will be looking to get Pitts involved as much as possible on Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Both guys are capable of scoring some points, however Pitts should start while Hurst should sit.