Russell Gage start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Russell Gage was one of the big waiver wire pickups last season. He started the 2020 regular with a nine catch, 114 yard game. Heading into this season, people thought he may have an even bigger year with Julio Jones being traded.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Russell Gage

It wasn't a great start to the season for Gage. He had no receptions on just two targets in their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Matt Ryan threw the ball 35 times, so there were a ton of other guys who Ryan was getting involved. Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts established themselves as the primary pass-catchers out of the gate.

Atlanta will be facing off against a Buccaneers defense who played extremely well last season but is coming off a 403-yard performance by Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. It'll be interesting to see who Gage is lined up in front of. Regardless, Ryan will continue to get other guys involved.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With how Week 1 went, Gage should sit this week.