Cordarrelle Patterson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Throughout his career, Patterson has been more known for his threat on special teams. Heading into last season, Patterson made the change from wide receiver to running back. Patterson is hoping for a much better year this season as a running back.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Patterson had a quietly good day during Week 1. He had seven rushing attempts for 54 yards while adding two receptions for 13 yards. He also returned one kick for 25 yards. In Atlanta, he is a do it all guy and they love getting the ball in his hands.

The Buccaneers have an extremely talented defense, however Patterson is an extremely versatile player who can score fantasy points in many different ways. I think he will be heavily involved in the Falcons offense Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There will not be many positives for the Falcons on Sunday, however Patterson will be one. He is an intriguing Week 2 flex option, particularly in PPR leagues.