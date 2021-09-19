Mike Davis start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

There was some legitimate excitement for the Atlanta Falcons offense heading into the season. Among other things, they had what looked like a viable run game thanks to the addition of running back Mike Davis. Alas, the Falcons laid an egg in the opener, leaving us to wonder if Davis was still a viable fantasy football option.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Mike Davis

Davis 49 yards on 15 carries last week against the Eagles. He almost had a touchdown on a goal-line play too. Like quarterback Matt Ryan, Davis got no help from Atlanta’s offensive line. He also caught three passes for 23 yards on six targets.

Another factor to consider with Atlanta’s backfield is that Davis is sharing the load with Cordarrelle Patterson. He had 54 yards on just seven carries, and his speed and quickness might be one way to circumvent the line’s blocking struggles.

Davis still has some fantasy value, but not this week with a brutal matchup against the Buccaneers defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Mike Davis.