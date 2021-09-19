Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

I’m as guilty as the next person. I thought Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense, even if the rest of the team was a work in progress, would at least have big time scoring potential. Welp. In true Falcons style, the team laid an egg in the season opener against the Eagles. But surely Ryan can bounce back this week, right? Right?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Ryan had a dud last week, completing 21 of 35 passes for just 164 yards. He failed to throw a single touchdown, and though he wasn’t picked off, he did manage to fumble once. Woof. A lot of the blame has to go to Atlanta’s offensive line, who let Ryan get sacked three times and hit a lot more than that.

That line is going to be a HUGE problem this week when the Falcons play their first of two regular season games against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. Tampa Bay’s world class defense is going to feast on the Falcons offense. Ryan, if he survives this one, will probably bounce back, but that’s not going to happen this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Matt Ryan.