Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Coming off an inspired postseason performance that earned him the nickname “Playoff Lenny”, Leonard Fournette was heavily involved in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game plan in the team’s season opener versus the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday.

Fournette got plenty of touches but also had a misstep as the Bucs escaped with a 31-29 victory. So what should fantasy managers do with him for Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

Fournette had nine carries for a meager 32 yards on the ground and caught five of seven targets for 27 yards in the win. One of those targets was a pass that bounced right off his hands and into the arms of Dallas’ Trevon Diggs for an interception. Considering this came right after a Ronald Jones fumble, it’s safe to say that Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was not pleased at all by his running backs as the team went towards a mostly pass happy attack for the rest of the game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although they’re playing what’s looking like a vulnerable Falcons defense, Bucs running backs can’t be trusted because of their inconsistencies. Fournette may get his fair share of touches but 3.6 yards per carry isn’t going to cut it. Sit him outside of deeper leagues until proven otherwise.