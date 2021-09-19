Ronald Jones start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Stop if you’ve heard this one before: Ronald Jones gets the start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ronald Jones fumbles, Ronald Jones gets put into the doghouse and isn’t seen until the following week.

That’s exactly what happened in the defending Super Bowl Champions’ season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday as Jones’ night ended early after that costly turnover. With that now in the past, what are his fantasy prospects for Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Ronald Jones

Jones had just four carries for 14 yards before the benching, earning fantasy managers negative points in ESPN leagues with the fumble. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said early this week that Jones would start this week and then later said all three of his running backs are starters. Maybe Jones can put together a bounce-back performance in Week 2, but it’s hard to tell who is playing what role.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The inconsistencies of the Bucs’ running game has frustrated fantasy managers for years so as with Leonard Fournette, sit Jones until proven otherwise.