Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Chris Godwin’s performance in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season-opener last Thursday night mirrored his performance of last year’s postseason. It was a mix of high highs and low lows.

The veteran receiver had both a dropped pass down the seam and a red zone fumble that cost the Bucs an opportunity to punch in a game-icing touchdown late. However, he did come away with a critical 24-yard reception with 24 seconds left to put Ryan Succop in a position to boot the game-winning field goal against the Cowboys. Godwin’s day was productive, so how will that translate to Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Chris Godwin

Godwin was the most targeted Bucs receiver on the night, catching nine of 14 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. Outside of the aforementioned negative plays, he was a consistent force for Tom Brady as the Bucs adjusted their game plan to go more pass happy late.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with the presence of so many other weapons in this offense, the 14 targets are a positive sign for Godwin. You should absolutely start him against the Falcons.