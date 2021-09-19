Antonio Brown start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Antonio Brown picked right up where he left off from the tail end of the 2020 season in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday.

Brown looked like his prime Steelers self as he made big play after big play in the defending Super Bowl Champions’ 31-29 victory over America’s Team. He now has another opportunity to do it again when facing the weak secondary of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Antonio Brown

Brown caught five of his seven targets on the night for 121 yards and a touchdown. His 24.2 yards per reception immediately jumps out as he has proven himself to be one of Tom Brady’s favorite deep threat targets in Tampa. His speed and ability to separate himself from opposing defenders makes him a threat in any situation.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The only thing holding Brown back from a fantasy perspective is the possibility of Brady targeting the numerous other weapons within the Tampa. But until his production starts to dip, start Brown.