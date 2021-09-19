Opening Week 3 Panthers vs. Texans odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and prime time football has arrived. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Panthers and Texans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Panthers earned their second win of the season, beating the Saints 26-7 thanks to a gritty defensive effort. Houston fell to Cleveland in Week 2 as starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor left the game with a hamstring injury.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Panthers-Texans Week 3 matchup.

Current Point Spread: Panthers -4

Point Total: 45

Moneyline: Panthers -210, Texans +175

Opening point spread: Panthers -4.5

Opening point total: 44

Early pick: Panthers -4

The big question mark here is whether or not the Texans will have starting QB Tyrod Taylor, who left Week 2 vs. the Cleveland Browns due to injury. That could shift this line in favor of the Panthers, who are 2-0 and are coming off a convincing win over NOLA. There’s really no reason to think the Panthers can’t win this game by at least a TD as long as CMC is OK.

