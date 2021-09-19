Opening Week 3 Washington vs. Bills odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and prime time football has arrived. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. Washington and the Bills will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Washington Football Team defeated the Giants in Week 2 on a game-winning field goal from Dustin Hopkins as time expired. The Bills shut out the Dolphins 35-0 as Devin Singeltary and Zack Moss led a powerful rushing attack.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Washington-Bills Week 3 matchup.

Current Point Spread: Bills -8.5

Point Total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -450, Washington +340

Opening point spread: Bills -7

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: Washington +8.5

The Bills haven’t been all that impressive to start the season. Buffalo shut out a weak Miami Dolphins team 35-0 in Week 2 after Tua Tagovailoa was injured early on. The Bills struggled agains the Steelers pass rush in Week 1 and that could be the case again in Week 3 vs. Washington, which has six sacks through two games. This is a lot of points to be getting for a game that should be closer than people think. Taylor Heinicke found success last Thursday dumping the ball off and looking for Terry McLaurin. Gimme the points.

