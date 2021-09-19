Opening Week 3 Bears vs. Browns odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and prime time football has arrived. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bears earned a Week 2 win in their home opener against the Bengals as their defense forced four turnovers, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Cleveland rode Nick Chubb’s 95 rushing yards to a 31-21 win over the Texans while Baker Mayfield managed the game efficiently, throwing just two incompletions on the day.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Bears-Browns Week 3 matchup.

Current point spread: Browns -7.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Browns -400, Bears +300

Opening point spread: Browns -7

Opening point total: 44.5

Early pick: Bears +7.5

The Bears will go into Cleveland as big underdogs and a quarterback situation that is up in the air with Andy Dalton hurt. Rookie Justin Fields secured the win over the Bengals, but he wasn’t all that productive in relief. The Browns are hurting at receiver and need to get Odell Beckham Jr. back. But in the end they have the advantage at home whoever ends up at quarterback for the Bears, but 7.5 points is a bit too much to give in my opinion.

