Opening Week 3 Ravens vs. Lions odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and prime time football has arrived. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Ravens are wrapping up their Week 2 game on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs. The Lions wrap up their Week 2 on Monday Night Football against the Packers. Plenty of football remains.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Ravens-Lions Week 1 matchup.

Current point spread: Ravens -7.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Ravens -390, Lions +290

Opening point spread: Ravens -7.5

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: Ravens -7.5

Emphasis on “early” for this pick considering the Ravens are currently playing their Week 2 game and the Lions play on Monday. The Ravens are looking at an 0-2 start, but the Lions could be the cure to what ails them. The Raiders are looking legit and the Chiefs are the best team in the AFC, so an 0-2 start isn’t a shocker. The Lions stink though and Baltimore should handle its business next week.

