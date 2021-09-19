Opening Week 3 Cardinals vs. Jaguars odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and prime time football has arrived. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cards pulled off a comeback 34-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Jags and rookie QB Trevor Lawrence struggled again, this time losing at home 23-13 to the Denver Broncos.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Cardinals-Jaguars Week 3 matchup.

Current point spread: ARZ -6

Point total: 51

Moneyline: ARZ -290, JAX +230

Opening point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Opening point total: 49

Early pick: Cardinals -6

The Jaguars have looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL through two weeks. Lawrence continues to make mistakes and Jacksonville just doesn’t have the type of weapons to scare you on offense, while being pretty inept on defense. Kyler Murray is an early MVP candidate and there’s just no way the Jags can keep up in this one.

