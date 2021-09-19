Opening Week 3 Chargers vs. Chiefs odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and prime time football has arrived. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chargers were on the losing end of a wonky home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, one that ended with a last-second Greg Zuerlein field goal to give the visitors a 20-17 victory. The Chiefs are currently occupying the Sunday Night Football slot battling Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Chargers-Chiefs Week 3 matchup.

Current point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Point total: 55

Moneyline: Chiefs -320, Chargers +250

Opening point spread: Chiefs -7

Opening point total: 52.5

Early pick: O52.5

The Chargers’ offense has been a tad bit slow coming out the gate to open the 2021 season. But with this being an early-season AFC West matchup, they’ll want to be aggressive on the road and try to keep pace with the Chiefs. The over is the safe play here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.