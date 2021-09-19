Opening Week 3 Falcons vs. Giants odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and prime time football has arrived. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Giants are off to a 0-2 start after a pretty heartbreaking loss on Thursday Night Football to Washington. The Falcons are also 0-2 after being blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. Something’s gotta give.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Falcons-Giants Week 3 matchup.

Current Point Spread: Giants -2.5

Point Total: 47.5

Moneyline: Giants -145, Falcons +125

Opening point spread: Giants -2.5

Opening point total: 48.5

Early pick: Falcons +2.5

The Giants got embarrassed by the Broncos in Week 1 at home and blew what should have been a win on TNF. Usually we lean the team with the abbreviated bye week, but Matt Ryan is the better QB in this matchup. The Falcons found a little bit of rhythm on offense and Cordarrelle Patterson could give the G-Men issues similar to J.D. McKissic for Washington. Atlanta has more talent on offense and New York’s defense has major issues. Not to mention Saquan Barkley’s early-season struggles.

