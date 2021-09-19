Opening Week 3 Saints vs. Patriots odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and prime time football has arrived. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday

The Saints failed to produce much offense in Week 2 as they fell to the Panthers 26-7. New England bounced back from their Week 1 loss as they went into MetLife Stadium and defeated the Jets 25-6.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Saints-Patriots Week 3 matchup.

Current point spread: NE -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: NE -165, NO +145

Opening point spread: Patriots -1

Opening point total: 47

Early pick: Patriots -3

This line opened at -1 and moved pretty rapidly toward the Patriots at home. The Saints are being grossly overvalued for beating up on the Packers on a neutral field in Week 1. QB Jameis Winston reverted back to his old ways in Week 2 vs. the Panthers, throwing two picks. The Saints are a one-trick pony (that pony being Alvin Kamara), which should make things incredibly easy for Bill Belichick. New England should be able to cover 3.0 points at home against a turnover-prone QB with one real NFL weapon.

