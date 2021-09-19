Opening Week 3 Bengals vs. Steelers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and prime time football has arrived. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bengals fell just short of a fourth-quarter comeback after the offense turned the ball over four times in their 20-17 loss to the Bears. Pittsburgh lost a close one at Heinz Field as Las Vegas’ late field goal put the game out of reach

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Bengals-Steelers Week 3 matchup.

Current point spread: Steelers -4.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Bengals +175, Steelers -210

Opening point spread: Steelers -5.5

Opening point total: 47

Early pick: Steelers -4.5

The Steelers should be up for this game as they take on a division rival at home at look to not slip below .500. Defensive injuries hurt Pittsburgh in this game, and they should see some of those players back this week, but keep an eye on those injuries. The Bengals made a game of it in Chicago, but three straight interceptions by Joe Burrow hurt them. The Steelers defense isn’t going to be any easier.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.