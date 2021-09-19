Opening Week 3 Colts vs. Titans odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and prime time football has arrived. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts lost a hard fought battle to the Los Angeles Rams 24-17, and also may have lost their starting quarterback Carson Wentz to an ankle injury. They’ll come into this game at 0-2 to start their season.

The Tennessee Titans kept from going 0-2 by staging a historic comeback on Derrick Henry’s back in Seattle to beat the Seahawks 33-30 in overtime. At 1-1, they have a chance to get right back up in the division with a win over the Colts.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Colts-Titans Week 3 matchup.

Current point spread: Titans -5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Colts +205, Titans -255

Opening point spread: Titans -3.5

Opening point total: 49

Early pick: Titans -5

We don’t know yet if Carson Wentz will be able to go in this game and his presence will be a huge factor in how this line ends up going. Jacob Eason has a strong arm, but will get his team in trouble. The Titans will need to get their passing game going at some point, but this week Derrick Henry was enough to beat a good Seahawks team on the road. The Titans are the early pick at home at -5 points.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.