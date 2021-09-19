Opening Week 3 Jets vs. Broncos odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and prime time football has arrived. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The New York Jets and Denver Broncos will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Denver manufactured nearly 400 yards of offense in their 23-13 Week 2 victory over the Jaguars. The Jets turned the ball over four times in their divisional matchup with the Patriots en route to a 25-6 loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Jets-Broncos Week 3 matchup.

Current point spread: DEN -11

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: DEN -675, NYJ +475

Opening point spread: Broncos -5.5

Opening point total: 42.5

Early pick: Jets +11

Call me crazy, but I could see the Jets backdoor covering in this game. Sure, Zach Wilson looked awful against the Patriots in Week 2. Rookie QBs historically suck against Bill Belichick. The Broncos have looked good but still haven’t convinced me they can blow teams out consistently. The Jets weren’t a complete dumpster fire in Week 1 and only lost 19-14. I can see New York keeping it relatively close and the Broncos failing to cover by winning by only 10 points.

