Opening Week 3 Dolphins vs. Raiders odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and prime time football has arrived. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Dolphins failed to put any points on the board in their Week 2 divisional loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Raiders went into Heinz Field and defeated the Steelers 26-17 behind Derek Carr’s 382 passing yards and Henry Ruggs III’s 113 receiving yards.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Dolphins-Raiders Week 3 matchup.

Current point spread: Raiders -5.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: dDolphins +215, Raiders -265

Opening point spread: Dolphins -1

Opening point total: 46.5

Early pick: Raiders -5.5

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a chest injury that won’t be healed by Week 3. He might be able to play, but there’s no doubt he’ll be in pain if he does. Jacoby Brissett did very little to engender any faith in him going into Las Vegas and beating the Raiders. Las Vegas has had two hard fought and big wins over the Steelers and Ravens and this is a letdown spot. But there is no doubt that the Raiders have been playing light years better than the Dolphins this season. And with the game at home, I expect them to win by a touchdown.

