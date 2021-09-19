Opening Week 3 Buccaneers vs. Rams odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and prime time football has arrived. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Buccaneers and Rams met last season, with Los Angeles grabbing a 27-24 victory on Monday Night Football. Tom Brady is coming off a five-touchdown performance in a win against the Atlanta Falcons, but will face a much tougher task against a feisty Rams defense.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Bucs-Rams Week 3 matchup.

Current point spread: Rams -1.5

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Bucs +105, Rams -125

Opening point spread: Rams -1

Opening point total: 50

Early pick: Bucs moneyline (+105)

The Rams were shaky in a Week 2 victory over the Colts, but still have one of the best defenses in the league. Brady is on fire though, and should be able to find openings in LA’s secondary. Matthew Stafford had an off day against Indianapolis after lighting up the Bears in Week 1. Expect Tampa Bay’s opportunistic defense to get after him. Take the value on the defending Super Bowl champions here.

