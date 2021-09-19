Opening Week 3 Seahawks vs. Vikings odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and prime time football has arrived. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Seahawks came up short against the Tennessee Titans in what became a shootout. Seattle led early in the game before losing 33-30 in overtime. The Vikings were in a shootout themselves against the Arizona Cardinals and had a chance to win the game, but missed a last-second field goal.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Seahawks-Vikings Week 3 matchup.

Current point spread: Seahawks -1

Point total: 55

Moneyline: Seahawks -120, Vikings +100

Opening point spread: Vikings -1

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: Seahawks -1

The two teams meet in 2020, with the Seahawks winning 27-26. Russell Wilson has been given the green light to throw the ball at will, which is bad news for an inexperienced Vikings secondary. Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf will be too much to handle for Minnesota’s defense.

