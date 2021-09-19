Opening Week 3 Packers vs. 49ers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and prime time football has arrived. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The 49ers are 2-0 after wins over the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, but have a plethora of injuries in the backfield heading into Week 3. The Packers are 0-1 after a dismal outing against the Saints. Green Bay will play the Lions on Monday night to conclude Week 2.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Packers-49ers Week 3 matchup.

Current point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Packers +145, 49ers -165

Opening point spread: 49ers -2.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Early pick: 49ers -3

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur have been very successful in Green Bay, but the duo has struggled against Kyle Shanahan’s squad when it is at full strength. The Packers defeated a depleted 49ers team 34-17 last season. This time, it won’t be Nick Mullens and Richie James leading San Francisco on offense. Take the home team and lay the points.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.