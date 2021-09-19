Opening Week 3 Eagles vs. Cowboys odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and prime time football has arrived. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Eagles could only muster one touchdown against the 49ers, as their offense failed them in a 11-17 loss in Week 2 to take them to 1-1. The Cowboys had another close game, but pulled this one out with a last second field goal to beat the Chargers 20-17 to pull their record to 1-1.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Eagles-Cowboys Week 3 matchup.

Current point spread: Cowboys -4

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Eagles +180, Cowboys -220

Opening point spread: Cowboys -4.5

Opening point total: 49.5

Early pick: Cowboys -4

This is the NFC East, so anything can happen, but the Cowboys have shown they can move the ball through the air in Week 1 and on the ground in Week 2. The Eagles played well in Week 1, but didn’t look good against a flawed 49ers team going cross country. In Dallas on Monday night, I see the Cowboys putting up some points on this secondary.

