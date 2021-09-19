Pharaoh Brown injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown is officially questionable for this week’s road game against the Cleveland Browns. He is dealing with both an ankle and shoulder issue. Brown missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but returned on a limited basis Friday.

Fantasy football impact: Pharaoh Brown (ankle, shoulder)

Brown had a solid outing last week in a win over the Jaguars. He was targeted five times, catching four of those passes for a total of 67 yards. That made him a clear No. 1 over Jordan Akins in Houston’s tight end rotation, giving him real appeal in fantasy football lineups.

The fact that Brown returned to practice, even in a limited role, on Friday is a good sign for his availability this week. However, if you plan to have him in your starting lineup, be sure to check his status again on Sunday morning. It’s an early game, so you’ll have time to make adjustments if he can’t play. Without Brown, the Texans would lean on Akins.