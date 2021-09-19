Anthony Schwartz injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. The rookie is dealing with a hamstring issue, something that was bothering in camp and during the preseason as well. Schwartz did practice every day this week, but he was limited. The Browns are hosting the Houston Texans in one of the Sunday early afternoon games.

Fantasy football impact: Anthony Schwartz (knee)

Schwartz had a solid pro debut last week against the Chiefs. Working in place of an injured Odell Beckham, he caught three passes on five targets for a total of 69 yards. He also had one rushing attempt that went for 17 yards.

Beckham has been ruled out again this week, setting up Schwartz for another big workload in his place in what should be a favorable matchup. Schwartz is an attractive option for fantasy football lineups this week. So far, there is no indication that the rookie will miss this week’s game, but if you are thinking about starting him this week, be sure to double check his status Sunday morning.