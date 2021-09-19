Marquise Brown injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

The Baltimore Ravens have listed wide receiver Marquise Brown as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Brown is dealing with an ankle injury. He was held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning on a limited basis Friday. That’s a positive sign, but with a Sunday primetime game against the Chiefs on tap this week, you’ll want to keep a close eye on the news come game day.

Fantasy football impact: Marquise Brown (ankle)

Brown had a nice outing last week against the Raiders. He caught all six passes that were thrown his way for a total of 69 yards and a touchdown. His big play ability makes him a solid option for fantasy football lineups every week, especially in a game that could turn into an offensive tit-for-tat.

If Brown can’t play, that could mean more looks for Sammy Watkins, who led the Ravens in targets and receiving yards last week.