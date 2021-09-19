Parris Campbell injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

The Indianapolis Colts are headed into a difficult Sunday game against the Los Angeles Rams with some late-breaking injuries situations among their wide receivers. Parris Campbell is listed as questionable with an abdominal injury. What’s most concerning about his situation is that he was added to the injury report late in the week. Campbell practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited on Friday.

Fantasy football impact: Parris Campbell (abdomen)

Last week, Campbell recorded on catch on three targets for a total of 24 yards. He saw a workload you’d expect from a No. 2 receiver, but the Colts’ passing game struggled to make anything happen. It’s going to be even harder this week against a Rams defense led by Aaron Donald.

Both Campbell and Michael Pittman were late additions to the injury report. If one of those players or both do end up missing this one, Zach Pascal would be the most likely to see an uptick in his workload. Still, the fantasy value of any Colts receiver is iffy this week with such a tough matchup on tap.