Michael Pittman injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman is listed as questionable ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pittman is dealing with an ankle injury that popped up late in the week. He was practicing in full on Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited on Friday. That’s a dicey situation for Pittman and the Colts, who were forced to add wide receiver Parris Campbell to the injury report late in the week too.

Fantasy football impact: Michael Pittman (ankle)

The Colts play in the early afternoon slate on Sunday, so there should be plenty of time to make fantasy decisions regarding Pittman or Campbell prior to kickoff. Last week, Pittman caught three passes on four targets for 29 yards. Constantly harried by defensive pressure, quarterback Carson Wentz leaned heavily on his running backs as targets in the passing game in Week 1. Things are only going to get tougher this week against the Rams. If either Pittman or Campbell, or both, sit this one out, Zach Pascal would likely see more targets. However, given the matchup and the iffy state of Indy’s passing game, it might be best to avoid all of these receivers this week.