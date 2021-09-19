Jonnu Smith injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He’s dealing with a hip injury. Smith practiced in full on Wednesday, but was limited in practice on both Thursday and Friday, clouding the picture for his availability on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Jonnu Smith (hip)

Smith caught five passes on five targets last week, racking up 42 yards in the process. He’s part of a 1-2 punch at the tight end position with Hunter Henry, both offseason free agent additions for New England. However, Smith had a clear edge over Henry in production last week, despite seeing similar workloads. Though with the Patriots, this is a situation that could change from week to week.

The Patriots play the Dolphins in an early afternoon matchup on Sunday, so you should have plenty of time to check on his status before making any final lineup decisions. If Smith can’t play, Henry would see an uptick in his overall fantasy value this week.