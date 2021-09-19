Keelan Cole injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Keelan Cole is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. The New York Jets wide receiver is dealing with a knee issue. The good news is that he was able to practice all three days this week, albeit in a limited role.

Fantasy football impact: Keelan Cole (knee)

Head coach Robert Saleh said both Cole and his fellow wide receiver Jamison Crowder would be game-time decisions this week, but he did sound optimistic about both players being able to suit up for a game against the Patriots on Sunday. Game-time decisions are tough for fantasy, but with an early Sunday start, there’s plenty of time to make adjustments.

This is good news for the Jets, but for fantasy football purposes, it might be best to avoid Cole this week. New York has a good group of receivers, but beyond Corey Davis, it’s hard to know what kind of usage they’ll see in the team’s offensive game plan.