Jamison Crowder injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is likely to see his first action of the season this weekend. However, he is listed as questionable on the official injury report, and he was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday of this week. Head coach Robert Saleh was optimistic that Crowder would suit up, but said he wouldn’t make a decision until game time on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Jamison Crowder (groin)

Crowder missed last week’s season opener while on the COVID list. But he was activated on Thursday, ahead of practice. A premier slot receiver, Crowder’s role in the Jets offense is somewhat hazy to start the season. Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios led the team’s receivers last week in a dismal offensive performance against Carolina.

Outside of Davis, the Jets receiver rotation is tough to pin down for fantasy football. Crowder’s return would likely take away snaps for Berrios and rookie Elijah Moore, but it’s hard to know exactly how their role could change this week against the Patriots. For now, it’s probably best just to stash Crowder on your fantasy roster as opposed to starting him outright.