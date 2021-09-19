 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Anthony Firkser injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Anthony Firkser is on the Titans final injury report for Week 2. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By LTruscott
Anthony Firkser #86 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser is in a tough spot headed into this week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. He is officially listed as questionable on the Week 2 injury report with a knee issue. After being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he was downgraded on Friday and sat out.

Fantasy football impact: Anthony Firkser (knee)

After tight end Jonnu Smith left in in free agency this spring, there was some expectation that Firkser could see an uptick as a pass catcher in Tennessee’s offense. However, throughout the preseason that did not seem to be the case. He was targeted four times last week in a loss to the Cardinals, catching three passes for just 19 yards.

Seeing a downgraded injury status late in the week is never a good sign for a player’s availability. That along with a limited role in the passing offense means you should probably leave Firkser out of fantasy football lineups this week.

