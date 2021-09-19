Anthony Firkser injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser is in a tough spot headed into this week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. He is officially listed as questionable on the Week 2 injury report with a knee issue. After being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he was downgraded on Friday and sat out.

Fantasy football impact: Anthony Firkser (knee)

After tight end Jonnu Smith left in in free agency this spring, there was some expectation that Firkser could see an uptick as a pass catcher in Tennessee’s offense. However, throughout the preseason that did not seem to be the case. He was targeted four times last week in a loss to the Cardinals, catching three passes for just 19 yards.

Seeing a downgraded injury status late in the week is never a good sign for a player’s availability. That along with a limited role in the passing offense means you should probably leave Firkser out of fantasy football lineups this week.