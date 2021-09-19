Wake Forest vs. Virginia odds heading into game week

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons travel to Charlottesville, VA to take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday, September 24th at 7:00 ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN 2.

The Demon Deacons enter this week 3-0, most recently coming off a win against division rival Florida State. The Demon Deacons had two blowout wins to start their season so this was their first true contest and they won the game 35-14. The best thing that they did in the game was controlling the game clock on the ground as they had three different running backs with at least 13 carries in the game.

The Cavaliers are coming off of a loss to their division rival the University of North Carolina. They still enter this one with a 2-1 record and even though they lost to the Tar Heels last week, they still scored 39 points. The Cavaliers are still averaging nearly 40 points per game so this one could be a shoot-out. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 554 yards in the loss.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Virginia -4

Total: 70.5

