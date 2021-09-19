Tennessee vs. Florida odds heading into game week

The Tennessee Volunteers travel to The Swamp in Gainesville, FL to take on the Florida Gators on Saturday, September 25th at 7:00 ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The 2-1 Volunteers lost a close Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers but stormed back in Week 3. The Vols beat Tennessee Tech 56-0, scoring three touchdowns through the air, four on the ground and one pick-six. While they face a dual-threat quarterback this weekend, the Volunteers are seeing that they may have a dual-threat quarterback of their own in Hendon Hooker. Hooker passed for three touchdowns and ran the ball nine times for 64 yards and another score.

The Florida Gators nearly came away with a win against Alabama in Week 3 but fell just short in a 31-29 loss. The Gators stormed back from a 21-3 first-quarter deficit, but it was too little too late as they ran out of time for the full comeback. Quarterback Emory Jones looked solid in both aspects of his game as he passed for 195 yards and ran for another 77. While the matchup on paper doesn’t look super exciting, the combination of both of these dual-threat quarterbacks could lead to some very fun football in this one.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Florida -22

Total: 67.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.