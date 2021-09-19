LSU vs. Mississippi State odds heading into game week

The Louisiana State University Tigers travel to Starkville, MS to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in this SEC West matchup on Saturday, September 25th at Noon ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Tigers enter this one 2-1 with their lone loss coming in that season-opening shocker to UCLA. Most recently, the Tigers took out any lingering frustrations on Central Michigan this past weekend, winning 49-21. Their game this week against Mississippi State will feature two of the passing leaders in the SEC and on the Tiger side is quarterback Max Johnson who is coming off of a 372 yard, five-touchdown performance. Johnson heads into Week 4 leading the SEC with 11 passing touchdowns.

For the Bulldogs, it has been a season of close games so far and that finally caught up to them this past weekend. The team was shocked by the Memphis Tigers 31-29 marking their first loss of the season. The bright spot in the loss, if there is one, was the performance of sophomore quarterback Will Rogers who completed 50 of his 67 passes for 419 yards and three touchdowns. Going into Week 4, Rogers leads the SEC in passing yards with 1,083 yards through three games.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: LSU -4

Total: 53.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.